Feb 27 Investors play it safe and allocate
far less money to new hedge funds than to more seasoned
portfolios, even though research shows newcomers often perform
better, according to data released by Citigroup Inc on
Monday.
More than six dozen investors polled by the bank said that
between 2009 and 2011, they put an average $16 million with each
new manager they funded, less than half the average $37.7
million check they wrote to firms with a longer track record.
Overall, the 78 investors surveyed by Citi Prime Finance
said that during the period 2009-2011, they allocated $12.4
billion to new funds within the first 12 months of their launch.
Investors "risked significantly less money on new funds than
with proven managers," the survey's authors wrote.
While much research shows that upstart funds are often
hungrier and take riskier bets to ultimately deliver better
returns, the survey results suggest investors are extremely
cautious. These investors are making selections at a time when
hedge fund investments are becoming more popular but also at a
time when big blowups and heavy losses during and after the
financial crisis have given many customers reason to be careful.
Investors that allocate money to new hedge funds tend to
have bigger investment teams of their own to carefully review
the fund they might put money with, the survey found. They pay
particular attention to a new manager's previous experience and
track record, plus the stability of the investment team and the
fund's operational infrastructure.
"It is not just a matter of transparency and reduced fees
anymore," Chris Greer, global head of capital introductions at
Citi Prime Finance, said in a statement. "We found investors
also want more two-way dialogue with the new funds management
and portfolio teams."
