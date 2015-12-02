BRIEF-UAE's Union Properties board recommends FY stock dividend
* Board recommends stock dividend of 8 percent for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nVco8V) Further company coverage:
LONDON Dec 2 Hedge fund Insch Capital Management's Goldilocks fund is up 27.2 percent in the year to date, fuelled by a 6.06 percent return in November from its gold investment strategy, 'Kintore', performance data seen by Reuters showed.
The $250 million currency-focused Anglo-Swiss investment manager has around $20 million in its Insch Goldilocks Fund, with a further $10 million in managed accounts.
Kintore is a systematic trend-following investment strategy which treats gold as if it were a major currency and trades it against the dollar, euro, Swiss franc, pound and yen. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)
* Board recommends stock dividend of 8 percent for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nVco8V) Further company coverage:
ACAPULCO, Mexico, March 25 Mexican financiers and politicians blasted populism at a top banking conference this week in a thinly veiled attack on the frontrunner for the 2018 presidential election - but some worry they overdid it and may have played right into his hands.