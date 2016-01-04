BOSTON Jan 4 Billionaire investor Barry
Rosenstein's Jana Partners fund ended 2015 with a 5.4 percent
loss, marking its first down year since 2011 and only the third
time ever that the hedge fund lost money for the full year.
The loss came even after the fund finished the last month of
the year with a 1.0 percent gain, an investor update seen by
Reuters shows. December's gain was not enough to wipe away
several months of losses during the middle of the year.
Jana Partners, which has been in business since 2001, last
had a down year in 2011 when the fund dipped 2.1 percent. Before
that it lost 23.6 percent in 2008, when many hedge funds were in
the red.
