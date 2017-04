BOSTON Feb 29 Hedge fund Jana Partners lost money in February and is now down 7.3 percent for the year, a source familiar with the fund's returns said.

Barry Rosenstein's Jana Partners fund lost 3.6 percent in February. Jana's slightly more aggressive Nirvana fund lost 5.37 percent last month and is down 10.9 percent for the year to date.

