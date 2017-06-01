BOSTON, June 1 Activist hedge fund Jana Partners, which is currently pushing grocer Whole Foods Markets Inc to perform better, lost money in May but is still in the black for the year, according to an investor update.

The firm's Jana Partners fund was off 0.7 percent in May and is up 4.6 percent for the year while the Jana Nirvana fund lost 1 percent in May but is up 6.9 percent in the first five months of 2017.

Jana is Whole Foods' second largest investor and has been pushing the company to add directors with experience in retail operations, technology, finance and real estate. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Andrew Hay)