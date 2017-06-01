BRIEF-Cartera Industrial REA sells whole stake in Europac for 7.00 eur/shr
* CLOSES PLACEMENT OF 6.59 PERCENT OF EUROPAC FOR CARTERA INDUSTRIAL REA AT 7.00 EUROS PER SHARE
BOSTON, June 1 Activist hedge fund Jana Partners, which is currently pushing grocer Whole Foods Markets Inc to perform better, lost money in May but is still in the black for the year, according to an investor update.
The firm's Jana Partners fund was off 0.7 percent in May and is up 4.6 percent for the year while the Jana Nirvana fund lost 1 percent in May but is up 6.9 percent in the first five months of 2017.
Jana is Whole Foods' second largest investor and has been pushing the company to add directors with experience in retail operations, technology, finance and real estate. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Andrew Hay)
* CLOSES PLACEMENT OF 6.59 PERCENT OF EUROPAC FOR CARTERA INDUSTRIAL REA AT 7.00 EUROS PER SHARE
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30s, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, June 21 Senate Republicans plan to release their version of health care reform legislation at 9:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) on Thursday, two senators said.