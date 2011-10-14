* JAT ranks among the industry's best performers in 2011
* Thaler lost 3.2 pct in September according to HSBC
* Most managers don't stop reporting when they are on top
By Katya Wachtel and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
Oct 14 Hedge fund industry standout John Thaler
is suddenly making it a lot more difficult for outsiders to see
his strong performance.
The fund manager -- who became this year's market darling
thanks to months of steady and strong returns while many more
famous managers were nursing losses -- has stopped reporting
performance numbers to HSBC's Private Bank.
At the end of September, Thaler's JAT Capital reported a 31
percent gain for the year -- an outstanding result, considering
the average hedge fund lost about 5 percent in that period.
Thaler's fund, which describes itself as a global
long/short equity manager, lost 3.2 percent in September, but
many managers lost far more during a brutal trading period for
hedge funds.
Even with that September loss, Thaler still ranked as the
$2 trillion hedge fund industry's top performer in the widely
followed HSBC rankings. But with Friday's release of the most
recent hedge fund update from HSBC, Thaler and his fund were
noticeably missing.
It is not unusual for hedge fund managers to stop reporting
numbers to industry databases when their funds perform poorly
for a long period of time. In fact, former high-flier Philip
Falcone's Harbinger Capital Partners dropped off the HSBC list
early this year -- but he was presiding over losses, not
gains.
But it's rare for a manager to stop reporting numbers when
he is still at the top of his game. Hedge fund managers love to
crow about being among the industry's best.
Thaler's spokesman said the firm had no comment.
Industry analysts said it was possible Thaler may have
stopped reporting numbers to HSBC because he is either no
longer raising money or does not want to attract any additional
attention to his hedge fund.
Assets under management at JAT Capital have more than
doubled over the past year to $2 billion, largely because of a
flood of new investor money and strong returns on stock
investments. He opened the fund in 2007 but did not start
drawing attention from investors until he posted a 20 percent
gain in 2009.
The move by Thaler to limit access to his numbers comes as
he has tried to stay out of the limelight. His spokesman said
he has refused all interview requests.
Some industry consultants who have looked at JAT Capital
have said they would like to get a better handle on exactly how
Thaler has managed to post such steady and strong performance
in a year of great volatility on Wall Street.
Thaler launched his fund with start-up money from Chris
Shumway, a well-known hedge fund manager who is in the process
of winding down his Shumway Capital Partners.
ROCKET RETURNS
Early this year, Thaler started to outperform bigger and
better-known managers in the hedge fund industry with bets like
the one he made on Green Mountain Coffee Roasters GMCR.O,
whose stock soared 98 percent in the first 3-1/2 months of
2011.
More recently a bet on online media company Sina Corp
(SINA.O) -- his biggest position at the end of the second
quarter -- also paid off as the company gained 35 percent this
year.
With Thaler now departed from the HSBC listing, the honor
of being the top performing fund for the year goes to former
math professor Jim Simon's firm's Renaissance Institutional
Equities. Simon's fund is up 27 percent for the year, according
to HSBC.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston and Katya Wachtel
in New York; Editing by Gary Hill)