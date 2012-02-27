* Managers bet LTRO will avert worst of debt crisis
* Favour short-dated, high-yield bonds where fundamentals
improved
* Some shorting longer-dated, investment grade bonds
LONDON, Feb 27 Hedge funds have been
snapping up European sub-investment grade bonds this year,
industry insiders said, betting the European Central Bank's cash
boost to bolster the region's banks will improve the finances of
firms on poor credit ratings.
Like many assets, junk bonds have been rallying since the
ECB's long-term refinancing operations (LTRO) in December, which
flooded markets with 489 billion euros ($658 billion) of cheap
cash to try and head off a second credit crunch.
Hedge funds have been prominent amongst the buyers,
attracted by the high yields on offer when real yields on short
and medium-term government bonds in developed markets are low or
sometimes negative.
"Credit managers are saying very pragmatically that
short-duration, high-yield paper with a reasonable credit
quality that matures or is callable very soon (is attractive),"
said one London-based fund of funds manager who spoke on
condition of anonymity.
"With interest rates near zero and spreads still reasonably
high, they're gobbling it up."
The Merrill Lynch Euro high yield index fell 14
percent from its 2011 peak in May to its October trough as
worries over Europe's deepening debt crisis pushed investors to
cut their bets and shun risk.
Since then, however, the index has rebounded to around its
May levels, fuelled by the growing belief among some hedge funds
and other investors that the ECB's actions mean the euro zone is
past the worst of its debt crisis.
"So many people sold so much European credit on real fears.
A lot of things have got way out of whack," said one U.S.-based
credit hedge fund manager who declined to be named.
"The LTRO has really helped. There were going to be
problems, banks weren't going to be able to fund themselves
(otherwise)," added the manager, who expects "a relatively muted
year" for defaults and who has been buying bonds with yields
from 5-11 percent.
Tim Beck, senior analyst at fund of funds firm Stenham
Advisors, agreed that a number of long-short credit managers are
now long high-yield bonds. "The feeling is that the tail risk
with Europe is much reduced," he said.
"ODD ANOMALY"
The ECB holds its second three-year LTRO auction on
Wednesday. Banks were forecast to take 492 billion euros in a
Reuters poll.
Managers have bought junk bonds on attractive yields and
then gone short longer-dated, investment grade bonds where
yields are lower and where they think ratings could still be
vulnerable.
"Funds are seeing returns for holding high-yield bonds,"
said Teresa Heitsenrether, head of prime brokerage, EMEA at
JPMorgan.
"People are looking at the fundamentals. Balance sheets are
generally healthier than they were, so investment managers may
consider lower credit quality alternatives than they have done
previously."
While the high yield index has rebounded to around its May
levels, the Merrill Lynch Investment Grade index is
6.1 percent above May's levels.
The U.S.-based credit hedge fund manager said he is short
some investment grade bonds on tight spreads as a tail hedge for
his portfolio. "We want to protect the portfolio in a situation
when things get a lot worse," he said.
"They're short longer-dated paper, which ostensibly has a
higher credit quality but is trading at a tighter spread and is
sensitive to an interest rate move," said the London-based fund
of funds manager.
"It's an odd anomaly right now. They're not necessarily
thinking that the investment grade companies are going to go
bust, just that they're trading very, very tight. It's also
doesn't cost very much (to put on)."
($1 = 0.7428 euros)
