(Adds cocaine possession charge)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Aug 15 Hedge fund manager Sahm Adrangi,
known for his big, winning bets against Chinese companies, was
charged with driving while intoxicated and cocaine possession
after crashing his car in the Hamptons on Long Island, New York,
during the weekend, police said on Monday.
The 35-year-old was charged with speeding, driving under the
influence and a lane change violation, East Hampton police said.
He was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled
substance, which was cocaine, Captain Chris Anderson of the East
Hampton police told Reuters.
Adrangi was driving on Montauk Highway early Saturday
morning when his 2015 BMW convertible and another vehicle
collided, sending the other driver to the hospital, Anderson
said. The fund manager refused to take a breath test.
Adrangi, who manages $350 million for wealthy investors, was
not injured and appeared in court Saturday morning, but deferred
his arraignment until early next month. He was released from
custody after he posted $1,000 bail. On Monday he declined to
comment.
Kerrisdale Capital Management made a splash right from the
start, delivering double-digit returns ever since its launch in
2009. In 2011, the fund returned 201.2 percent.
But this year has been tougher. Adrangi has told investors
that his fund is down 8 percent through the end of July. Dish is
up about 15 percent in the past three months, hurting Adrangi's
short bet.
Kerrisdale is best known for its bets against
telecommunications companies such as Globalstar Inc and
the 200 percent return he delivered five years ago.
However, earlier this year Kerrisdale took a short position
against direct broadcast service provider DISH Network Co.
, a bet that has not worked so far and has weighed on
performance, leaving the fund on track to post its first-ever
loss.
While the fund is relatively small, Adrangi and Kerrisdale
often publicize their bets, relying on Twitter to get the word
out.
(Additional reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Bill
Trott and Alan Crosby)