By Lawrence Delevingne
| NEW YORK, April 21
Capital Management has raised approximately $100 million from
investors to bet against a single stock, a person familiar with
the situation told Reuters.
The new Kerrisdale "co-investment" fund appears to be the
first of its kind. Hedge fund managers sometimes raise money to
focus on a particular investment thesis, such as the recovery of
distressed energy companies or residential mortgaged-backed
securities. But Kerrisdale, a relatively small firm based in New
York, plans to use the money to short the stock of a
soon-to-be-unveiled public company.
"We raised a meaningful amount of capital (in) a very short
timeframe, so clearly we struck a chord within the alternatives
community," Adrangi wrote in an email to investors Wednesday
reviewed by Reuters.
"We've taken a company that's worth north of $10 (billion),
and we've endeavored to get everyone to understand the insights
we have about it," Adrangi added in the note.
Adrangi and Shane Wilson, a Kerrisdale analyst focused on
the upcoming campaign, are working on a report, video, website
and more to convince others of their thesis, according to the
email.
The target company will be unveiled in mid-May, said the
person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the
information was not intended for public release. The fund has
begun buying stock to establish its position in the unnamed
company, according to the letter.
Kerrisdale, which now manages approximately $500 million,
including the new money raised, has a history of betting against
companies and taking its case public. Some of its recent
activist short positions include drug makers Sage Therapeutics
Inc and Zafgen Inc, and satellite company
Globalstar Inc.
Kerrisdale's main hedge fund, which bets both for and
against company stocks, has averaged an annual return of
approximately 28 percent over the last five years, according to
the person. The fund is down about 7 percent in 2016 through
March.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Lauren Tara
LaCapra and David Gregorio)