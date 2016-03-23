BOSTON, March 23 Hedge fund Kerrisdale Capital
on Wednesday said it has a short bet against pharmaceutical
company Sage Therapeutics, arguing the company's stock
price should drop 75 percent because its experimental drug will
likely fail a critical late stage study.
Cambridge, Massachusetts-base Sage is working on a drug to
treat super refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), a common
life-threatening neurologic disorder that occurs when seizures
last more than five minutes or more than one seizure occurs in a
five-minute period. Its stock dropped 14 percent at the start of
trading.
