Jan 14 A former top executive of Steven Cohen's
SAC Capital Advisors LP is close to launching a roughly $1
billion hedge fund in March, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Solomon "Sol" Kumin, who was SAC's chief operating officer
until January last year, has raised about $1 billion for his
Folger Hill Asset Management LLC, the Journal said, citing a
person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1wcoAdy)
Lisa Baroni, a former U.S. Attorney who helped prosecute the
Bernard Madoff Ponzi scheme, will head compliance for the new
firm, the Journal said.
Kumin was planning to launch a stock trading firm with much
of the start-up capital to come from Leucadia National Corp
.
Leucadia, which owns investment bank Jefferies Group LLC,
invested about $400 million in Folger Hill in exchange for a
near-50 percent ownership stake, the Journal said.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)