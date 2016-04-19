* Yunhee Yoo to launch Cascade Ridge Capital in early 2017
LONDON, April 19 Former Canyon Capital analyst
Yunhee Yoo is starting her own credit hedge fund, Cascade Ridge
Capital, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters,
and aims to launch in early 2017 with $150 million in assets.
She joins a growing number of high-profile women launching
their own funds, among them Paulson & Co. partner Samantha
Greenberg and Lone Pine-backed senior analyst Ran
Li.
Cascade, though primarily a credit strategy, will
occasionally buy and borrow stocks, one source said. Based in
San Francisco, it will join 66 hedge fund firms that call the
U.S. West Coast city home, data from industry tracker Preqin
showed.
Yoo was an analyst and senior vice president at $21 billion
Canyon between January 2004 and September 2008 before joining
venture capital and private equity business Vector Capital,
where she led the credit strategy until December 2015.
She is joined by Mitchell McCullough, former president at
equities-focused Two Ocean Capital, which was dissolved in July
2015 after a two-year run when its founder and two analysts
moved to $26 billion industry leader Citadel.
McCullough, who also previously headed hedge fund Standard
Pacific Capital, which controlled more than $5 billion at its
peak, will be head of operations at Cascade, one of the sources
said.
