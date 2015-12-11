* Firm's flagship fund to launch with $100 mln - source
* Initial fund to focus on buying 15-25 stocks - source
* Initial fund to close at $750 mln - source
By Maiya Keidan and Simon Jessop
LONDON, Dec 11 Former Perella Weinberg Partners
Capital Management partner Andrew Dickson is preparing to launch
an equities hedge fund firm called Albert Bridge Capital, six
sources familiar with the matter said.
The firm is set to open an initial fund with $100 million in
the first quarter of 2016, one source said, while a second added
the size could be in the "low hundreds of millions". A third
source said the fund would close at $750 million.
Reaching $100 million would put the fund among the biggest
regional launches. Just 14 Europe-based hedge funds kicked off
with that much in 2015, data from industry tracker Preqin
showed.
The need to reach that figure has become more acute in
recent years as a result of rising regulatory costs. Many funds
also want to reach a size that makes them more attractive to
institutional investors.
Dickson left $8.6 billion investment manager Perella in
March after holding various roles at the firm since April 2004.
As well as previous stints at fund firm Fidelity and U.S.
hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management, Dickson had also
co-founded equity hedge fund Dickson Capital.
That firm's fund was eventually merged into Perella and
renamed the Alpha Europe Fund, before it was shut at the end of
2014 after failing to reach "critical mass", and despite
positive performance, a fourth source, close to Perella, said.
The third source said Albert Bridge's first fund would buy
just 15-25 stocks and be the firm's main focus for the next few
years. A second fund that is able to bet on falling share prices
may also be launched in the future, he added.
The firm had submitted its application for authorisation to
the British regulator, but was not yet marketing to potential
investors. However, the third source said he expected
significant interest from U.S. endowments and institutions.
Joining Dickson in the start-up is ex-Perella director
Doriana Pavlicu, who also worked alongside Dickson as head of
operations at Dickson Capital Management, the role she will take
at Albert Bridge, and ex-Perella analyst Charles Hwang.
(Editing by Mark Potter)