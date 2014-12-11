BOSTON Dec 11 A former executive from Kingdon
Capital plans to launch a hedge fund in the first half of 2015,
marking the latest in a string of spinouts from prominent
industry firms.
Philip Hilal is setting up Clearfield Capital Management, a
special-situation hedge fund that will focus on long/short
equity and event-driven investments, said a person familiar with
his plans who was not permitted to speak about them publicly
because the fund is private.
Hilal left Kingdon earlier this year after eight years there
as a generalist. So far, Hilal has raised more than $200 million
and Mark Kingdon, his former boss, will be among the new fund's
founding investors, the person said.
Hilal, who has kept a low profile in the hedge fund industry
by rarely speaking at industry conferences, did not return a
message seeking comment.
He is the latest in a string of seasoned investors to spin
off from their old firms to start a next generation of hedge
funds at a time pension funds and other big investors are
looking to allocate more money to alternative strategies.
New York-based Clearfield will invest primarily in
developed-market equities, in a multi-disciplinary approach,
continuing the strategy Hilal implemented at Kingdon. The firm
expects to focus on a limited number of ideas.
Clearfield's investment team includes two analysts who have
previously worked with Hilal and a chief financial officer who
previously worked at another hedge fund. Hilal plans to hire at
least one more analyst.
Gary Claar, co-founder and former co-portfolio manager at
$12 billion hedge fund JANA Partners will be a strategic
adviser.
Earlier this year Herb Wagner launched Finepoint Capital
after leaving Baupost, Anand Desai launched Darsana Capital
after leaving Eton Park and former Ziff Brothers executive Ryan
Pedlow launched Two Creeks Capital.
"Recent performance gains, as well as increased investor
risk tolerance, have been favorable toward emerging, small and
mid-sized hedge funds, and is likely to attract investor capital
to these innovative, nimble strategies into early 2015," said
Kenneth Heinz, president of research firm Hedge Fund Research.
Hilal previously worked at hedge fund Davidson Kempner
Capital Management and Goldman, Sachs & Co. He earned an M.B.A.
from Harvard Business School and a B.A. from Yale University.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)