BOSTON, June 19 The hedge fund industry set a new record during the first quarter when an industry research group said 10,149 funds are operating around the world even after hundreds of existing funds shut their doors during the same time.

During the first three months of 2015, 264 new funds were launched, bringing the number of global hedge funds to 10,149, according to Hedge Fund Research data released on Friday.

At the same time, 217 funds went out of business, marking the largest number of liquidations since the first quarter of 2014, the data show. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)