By Lawrence Delevingne
| NEW YORK, July 19
The approximately $1.1 billion Laurion Capital Global
Markets Fund, launched in 2012, closed in recent months
following a loss of 4.6 percent this year through April,
according to one of the people. The benchmark Hedge Fund
Intelligence Americas Macro Index gained 1.16 percent over the
same period.
Investors in the Global Markets fund, such as the state of
New Jersey, were given the option to transfer their assets into
the main Laurion Capital fund, the firm's other vehicle that
pursues a similar global relative value strategy but with less
volatility, according to the people.
New York-based Laurion, founded in 2005 by JPMorgan veterans
Benjamin Smith and Sheehan Maduraperuma, managed $3.1 billion at
the end of June, according to one of the people. Given December
2015 assets of $3.37 billion, that means most clients chose to
transfer their money rather than redeem.
Joseph Perone, a spokesman for the New Jersey Department of
the Treasury, which had $100 million in each of the two Laurion
strategies as of April, said in a statement that "the funds will
be redeployed as the team identifies opportunities." Perone did
not clarify if the money from the macro fund would be kept with
Laurion.
Sara Vavra, a representative for Laurion, declined to
comment.
