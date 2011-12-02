* Frozen loan markets could crimp hedge fund financing
* Low leverage leaves funds struggling to boost returns
* Banks demand funds post more collateral
By Tommy Wilkes and Sinead Cruise
LONDON, Dec 2 Hedge funds are steering
clear of the big bets they are famous for, rattled by worries
that the lenders who bankroll their most lucrative plays will
soon turn the taps off.
With memories of sudden margin calls at the height of the
2008 crisis still fresh, many managers are scrutinising banking
relationships and preparing for the likelihood of tighter, more
expensive access to credit as several major banks face up to
their own funding troubles.
"This is a dynamic we're all very familiar with because it
happened a great deal in 2008 and 2009," Benjamin Keefe,
investment advisory director at Gamma Finance, said.
"That will have a knock-on effect either in terms of forcing
hedge funds to exercise a gate to stop investors redeeming or to
sell their more liquid assets to meet recalled leverage lines."
Europe's spreading sovereign debt crisis has virtually
frozen lending markets for banks in recent weeks, prompting
the world's major central banks to take joint action to
provide cheap dollar funding for starved European banks.
Many hedge fund managers will struggle to deliver anything
like the strong returns they have become famous for without an
ability to amplify the size of their bets, especially in
strategies which try to exploit tiny asset price dislocations.
Borrowing was falling before the recent crisis.
For every dollar of equity, funds were deploying $1.10 in
leverage, down from $1.27 a year earlier, a Hedge Fund Research
report published in May showed.
"The banks that can't access long-term capital or can't
access it at a competitive rate basically have an unsustainable
model because they are pricing the business at a lot less than
their cost," one executive in prime broking -- desks which lend
money to funds and provide back-office services -- said.
Worries that banks' own funding positions are in difficulty
have returned to the forefront of managers' minds, with the cost
of insuring against default for some banks -- a closely watched
measure of counterparty risk -- jumping recently.
"Most hedge funds post-2008 opened up multiple PB (prime
brokerage) accounts and separate custody accounts ... We have
seen a little bit of movement within these relationships, away
from European and towards more U.S. or international
PBs/custodians," Amos Mwaniki, head of due diligence at Cube
Capital, said.
"The diversification of relationships has less to do with
sourcing leverage and more to do with safeguarding assets...
Hedge funds are keeping a very close eye on counterparty risk."
Around half of managers shift assets between prime brokers
(PBs) when one parent bank's credit default swap breaches a
certain level, a survey by research house Aksia showed, with
more than 70 percent shifting at levels as low as 400 basis
points.
"(Hedge funds) are always prepared to sweep positions to
another broker at the first signs of trouble," Robert Marquardt,
CEO of Signet, said.
LOW LEVERAGE
Anticipating a possible squeeze in bank lending, managers
are taking steps to reduce their borrowing, so they can avoid a
catastrophic bout of firesales if conditions continue to slide.
During the 2008 crisis, managers with big borrowings were
forced to sell assets into tumbling markets after banks beset
with their own leverage woes retrenched.
"We have seen no moves by prime brokers regarding cost of
leveraging or access to leveraging (but) as the wholesale
markets seize up and the banks' ratings continue to decline, you
have to say it must at some point start becoming an issue for
the hedge fund community," one hedge fund manager said.
The average fund is down 8.48 percent this year to Nov. 30,
the HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index shows, and with leverage
falling many will find it even harder to end 2011 in the black.
The proportion of funds not typically using leverage has
grown to around a third, data from Hedge Fund Research showed.
"I think they are very aware that in this environment the
last thing you want to do is take significant leverage with so
much uncertainty out there," said one London-based prime broker.
Those managers who are still adding leverage say banks are
demanding much more collateral -- making it more expensive for
them to borrow -- as liquidity for some assets dries up.
Jack Inglis, head of European Prime Services Distribution at
Barclays Capital in London, said the average industry
margin requirements for some assets such as peripheral euro zone
sovereign debt had jumped in recent months.
Hedge funds borrowing against Italian debt, which has been
hit hard by worries about the government's ability to repay its
creditors, must now post 10 percent in margin, up from the 3
percent it used to share with Gilts, Treasuries and Bunds.
"In essence that makes borrowing more expensive for them, or
flipped upside down, it means they can get less leverage than
they used to get on the same strategy," Inglis said.
Some managers say the impact of more onerous lending terms
is being felt as competitors are squeezed out of bets.
"This deleveraging story is actually explaining why spreads
are a bit wider these days because (funds) have to exit their
positions," Anne-Sophie d'Andlau, co-founder at merger arbitrage
fund Charity Investment Asset Management, said.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by David Hulmes)