BOSTON Aug 5 Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb on Wednesday asked for two board seats at Baxter International after publicly unveiling the roughly $2 billion stake his hedge fund, Third Point, recently took in the healthcare company.

Loeb wrote a letter to Baxter Chief Executive Robert Parkinson, telling him that Third Point is now the company's biggest investor and that he could help find a new leader for the company. "We have an excellent track record of participating on corporate boards and on CEO search committees in particular," Loeb wrote in the letter. Parkinson, who has been CEO since 2004, said last week that he plans to step down.

In a regulatory filing also made on Wednesday, Third Point said it owns 7 percent, or 37.9 million shares, in Baxter.

Third Point oversees $17.5 billion in assets and has gained attention with battles for board seats at Sotheby's and Dow Chemicals. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)