BOSTON Nov 1 Billionaire hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb on Tuesday told clients that "idiosyncratic opportunities" have helped boost returns with bets on corporate debt issued by Dell and Sprint ranking among the year's top winners.

"We will often look for longer duration bonds in a company we believe has a visible catalyst for an improvement in its credit profile," the letter, seen by Reuters, said.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)