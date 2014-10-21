Uber tells judge it will seek to have Waymo case go to arbitration
BOSTON Oct 21 Hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb told investors on Tuesday that his firm Third Point has made new bets on eBay Inc and Alibaba Group Holdings while exiting other names including Sony Corp.
The firm, which has returned an average 17.5 percent per year to investors, wrote in its quarterly letter that it feels biotech firm Amgen has "all the hallmarks of a hidden value situation."
"We believe the obscured fundamental value and investor skepticism that have led to Amgen's valuation discount can be easily unlocked," the firm said in the letter which was seen by Reuters.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Diane Craft)
