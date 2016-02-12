BOSTON Feb 12 Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb
has told clients his firm has taken more defensive bets in the
face of tumbling markets by dramatically increasing its short
positions, which helped Third Point avoid "calamitous" losses
last year.
The fund manager also said the firm cut stakes in companies
that were exposed to China and commodity prices, which have
fallen.
"A renewed focus on generating alpha on both sides of the
portfolio has led us to increase single-name equity shorts by
four-fold over the past year. Our total equity short exposure is
nearly $4.5 billion today," Loeb wrote in a letter to clients
and seen by Reuters on Friday.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Tom Brown)