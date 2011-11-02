Nov 2 Hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb, known for
his string of big and successful investments, said he was too
cautious in October.
Last month's rally ranked October as the best month for
stocks in nearly a decade, but Loeb's much-watched Third Point
LLC failed to get any lift, he said in an investment letter.
Turning his notoriously sharp tongue on himself, Loeb wrote
"We only gradually increased our exposures near the market
bottom and thus underperformed during the dramatic rise in
October," in the letter that was seen by Reuters.
But Loeb also underscored the benefits of this year's more
careful strategy. "While we have not generated significant
gains this year, we have protected capital and exhibited
materially lower volatility than the markets."
The missed opportunity in October followed one of the worst
three-month periods in the $2 trillion hedge fund industry's
history. Loeb's flagship Third Point Ultra fund declined 6
percent in the third quarter, but less than the broader stock
market, which dropped 9.5 percent.
While many rival hedge fund managers floundered in 2011,
Loeb has been in the black despite ugly market volatility
through the year, especially in August and September. Some of
the industry's biggest names, including John Paulson and Lee
Ainslie, saw fund returns plunge into double-digit losses
during the third quarter.
(Reporting by Katya Wachtel in New York; Editing by Svea
Herbst-Bayliss, Tim Dobbyn)