* Hedge fund missed out on October market bounce

* Largest fund rose 0.8 percent last month

* Loeb remains cautious going forward (Adds October performance, assets under management and background)

By Katya Wachtel and Svea Herbst-Bayliss

Nov 2 Hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb, known for his string of big and successful investments, said he was too cautious in October.

Last month's rally ranked October as the best month for stocks in nearly a decade, but Loeb's much-watched Third Point LLC failed to get any lift, he said in an investment letter.

Turning his notoriously sharp tongue on himself, Loeb wrote in the letter that was seen by Reuters: "We only gradually increased our exposures near the market bottom and thus underperformed during the dramatic rise in October."

But Loeb, who manages $7.7 billion in assets, also underscored the benefits of this year's more careful strategy.

"While we have not generated significant gains this year, we have protected capital and exhibited materially lower volatility than the markets," he said.

And he noted he is still not ready to throw caution to the wind entirely, Loeb wrote, noting it is tough to say when the right time will be to take bigger bets again.

Third Point's largest fund rose 0.8 percent in October, according to a monthly investor letter, which was seen by Reuters. That $4.3 billion Third Point Offshore Fund is up 0.9 percent for the year, faring far better than the average global hedge fund, which has lost roughly 8 percent.

The firm's worst performing portfolio has been its leveraged $1.1 billion Third Point Ultra fund, which is down 1.3 percent through Oct. 31 after gaining only 0.8 percent last month.

TOUGH YEAR FOR HEDGE FUNDS

The missed opportunity in October followed one of the worst three-month periods in the $2 trillion hedge fund industry's history. The Third Point Ultra fund declined 6 percent in the third quarter, but less than the broader stock market, which dropped 9.5 percent.

While many rival hedge fund managers floundered in 2011, Loeb has been in the black, despite ugly market volatility through the year, especially in August and September. Some of the industry's biggest names, including John Paulson and Lee Ainslie, saw fund returns plunge to double-digit losses during the third quarter.

Paulson & Co's Advantage Plus fund -- one of his biggest -- slumped 47 percent in the first nine months of this year. Lee Ainslie's Maverick Capital sank almost 17 percent over the same period. Both men got a bigger bounce from the rally in October.

BACK IN THE SPOTLIGHT

The quarterly investor letter is not the only writing Loeb has been doing lately. The most public and recent target of one of his curt missives is Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O), which remains Third Point's top holding through October.

In two letters in September, Loeb called on the Internet company's co-founder, Jerry Yang, to fire Chairman Roy Bostock and other board members. The drama intensified when Loeb fired off more criticisms at an investor conference.

"You wonder what these guys have been doing with 14,000 employees," Loeb said at the Delivering Alpha conference.

He also declared that no-one wants to work "with these clowns on the board."

In other investments though, Loeb has indicated he will remain tentative for the time being at least.

"As in past macro-driven periods of unusual market volatility, it is impossible to predict precisely when we will feel it is safe to get back in the water, although we have taken small advantage of the optimism regarding the European situation that drove October markets sharply higher," he said. "We remain patient and cautious for the moment until we determine it is time to deploy our dry powder decisively." (Reporting by Katya Wachtel and Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Tim Dobbyn and Andre Grenon)