By Katya Wachtel
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 6 Daniel Loeb's flagship hedge
fund gained 1.4 percent in April, pushing returns to 10.5
percent for the year, according to an investor note reviewed by
Reuters.
The broader stock market gained 1.9 percent in April and has
risen 12.7 percent for the year.
Loeb is one of the secretive $2.25 trillion hedge fund
industry's best known managers, with recent performance far
outpacing many of his competitors. He is to speak at the annual
SALT conference, one of the industry's biggest gatherings, this
week in Las Vegas.
Loeb's Third Point Offshore fund was helped by bets on Yahoo
Inc. and Greek government bonds in April, according to
the note. Other winning trades included a Japan macro position,
insurance company American International Group and Japan
Tobacco.
Investments in gold and Brazilian state-owned lender Banco
do Brasil SA were two of the fund's losing positions.
Two short positions, in which Loeb thought the value of the
shares would fall, also lost money.
The New York-based fund's biggest positions as of April 30
were Yahoo, Virgin Media, American International Group,
International Paper, and Ally Financial.