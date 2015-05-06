(Add details about Loeb's comments, comments from other
investors)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
LAS VEGAS May 6 Billionaire investor Daniel
Loeb said on Wednesday that he sees room for restaurant chain
company Yum! Brands to potentially split off its China
business, but said he is not pushing for that now.
"Yum is not an activist play from our perspective," Loeb
said at the SkyBridge Alternatives Conference, less than a week
after telling investors that his $17.5 billion hedge fund Third
Point LLC had taken a significant position in the stock.
He said he sees "enormous" upside for the stock, but did not
give a price target. "Suffice it to say we don't put $1 billion
to work without (seeing a lot of upside)," he said in his first
public comments about the investment.
Keith Meister, who runs $8 billion hedge fund Corvex
Management, said earlier this week that his firm had built up a
stake of more than 15 million shares in Yum and that he wanted
the company to consider splitting off the China business.
Loeb said what attracted him to Yum was that the broader
market had failed to recognize how the company was in the
process of turning itself around after two food safety scares in
China in recent years. Additionally, he said there is more
chance to cut costs in the business in the United States.
The company's stock price has gained 22 percent so far this
year amid growing interest from investors.
Loeb was one of a handful of prominent investors speaking at
the annual conference, better known as SALT, and several echoed
the theme that investments in China make sense now.
"I don't know anyone who has gotten rich by betting against
China and I don't expect that to happen," he said.
Earlier in the day, Michael Novogratz, President of Fortress
Investment Group, said it is time to buy Chinese stocks,
calling the country a nation of gamblers with the government
encouraging bets on an equity "casino."
At the same time Loeb said he still likes investments in
Japan and the United States, forecasting that the U.S. stock
market is "more likely to be higher next year than not."
Loeb also acknowledged a rare misstep, saying that he got
out of his position in Sony too early, noting he left
between $1 billion and $1.5 billion on the table as the stock
continued to rise after he sold.
"We got impatient," he said about his bet on Sony, which he
unveiled nearly two years ago.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Richard Valdmanis
and Chris Reese)