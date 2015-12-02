* Currently invests $950 mln across two funds
* Faces redemptions after underperformance
* To see job losses; will maintain U.S. presence
LONDON, Dec 2 British credit hedge fund firm
Lucidus Capital will halve in size to between $400 and $500
million, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters,
after investors said they planned to pull money from its
underperforming funds.
The firm had been talking to investors and restructuring its
business for the last six weeks or so and expected to see
unspecified job losses as a result, the source said, although it
would maintain some degree of operations in the United States.
The firm had seen redemptions for less than 50 percent of
its assets under management, the source said, without giving
details about their size and number. After giving notice, it can
take several months for an investor to have funds returned.
The company currently employs around 30 in its London
office, the source said, and was in the middle of restructuring
negotiations with staff. Market talk that the office could be
cut back to eight staff in London was incorrect, he added.
The news follows the late October exit of firm co-Chief
Executive Darryl Green, who co-founded the business in 2009 with
Geoffrey Sherry. Sherry remains with the firm as chief
investment officer.
Both Lucidus' credit funds - which collectively manage
around $950 million - have suffered this year and were in the
red at the end of October.
The Lucidus Leveraged Credit Fund was down 4.51 percent in
the year to end-October, while its Green T G2 fund, was down
2.01 percent, the source said.
A London-based hedge fund investor said the funds' weak
performance had hurt their marketing potential.
"Their returns have been low-single digits for a long time;
it's not quite the profile that a lot of people are looking for
in that space."
The average relative value corporate credit fund had
returned 0.72 percent in the year to the end of October, data
from industry tracker HFR showed. Across all strategies in the
$3 trillion industry, the average performance is flat.
The news comes a day after billionaire Michael Platt
announced he was taking his $8 billion hedge fund private amid
pressure on fees, rising costs and a lacklustre performance.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)