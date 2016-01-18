(Corrects figure in second paragraph to $30 billion from 30
billion euros)
LONDON Jan 18 British asset manager Northill
Capital has agreed to buy a majority stake in Danish high-yield
credit fund firm Capital Four Holding A/S for an undisclosed
sum, it said on Monday.
Capital Four, based in Copenhagen, manages about 6 billion
euros ($6.5 billion), while Northill owns stakes in a portfolio
of businesses with a combined $30 billion in assets, it said.
Northill said it will take a 60 percent stake in Capital
Four, with the rest largely held by existing partners Sandro
Naf, Torben Skodeberg and Henrik Ostergaard.
Founded in 2007, Capital Four is the largest independent
high-yield investment manager in Europe and invests in assets
including high-yield credit, leveraged loans and direct lending
across various strategies, mostly for institutional investors.
($1 = 0.9189 euros)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by David Goodman)