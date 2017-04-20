PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 15
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, April 20 British hedge fund firm Man Group said on Thursday that net inflows, positive market moves and flows related to a recent acquisition helped funds under management rise 10 percent in the first quarter.
Total assets under management at the end of March were $88.7 billion, up from $80.9 billion at the end of December, the world's largest listed hedge fund said in a statement.
"We came into the year with a good pipeline of interest from clients, and that has resulted in net inflows of $3 billion in the first three months," said Luke Ellis, Man Group Chief Executive. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)
