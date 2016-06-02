BOSTON, June 2 Activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management's main portfolio climbed 1.2 percent in May as some of its biggest investments, Bank of New York Mellon and Sotheby's, performed better.

The May returns helped shrink the fund's year-to-date decline to 8.7 percent from double-digit losses earlier in the year, according to a person familiar with the returns but not authorized to discuss them publicly.

The San Francisco-based firm's Marcato Encore fund, which was launched in 2015 and focuses on smaller companies, climbed 4 percent in May, leaving it up 2.2 percent year-to-date, the person said.

Marcato Capital Management oversees roughly $3 billion in assets.

Fund manager Richard McGuire, who set up the firm six years ago after leaving William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management, has been pushing for change at both Bank of New York Mellon and auction house Sotheby's. Since the start of the year Bank of New York Mellon's stock has climbed 2 percent while Sotheby's has jumped 18 percent.

During the first quarter of 2016, McGuire made some adjustments to the firm's holdings, selling out of LPL Financial Holdings. He added an investment in Colony Starwood Homes, which has climbed 22 percent this year.

Many hedge funds have struggled this year in the wake of fears about growth in China and the direction of U.S. interest rates. Research firm Hedge Fund Research reported in April that the average activist fund lost 2.78 percent over the last 12 months. Its numbers for May have not been released. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Leslie Adler)