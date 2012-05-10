* Arden to oversee money managed by four funds of funds

* Arden gains one mandate but loses another

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

BOSTON, May 10 Arden Asset Management will help Massachusetts move hundreds of millions of dollars to some of the world's most prominent hedge fund managers.

New York-based Arden has won a mandate to act as the state's so-called transition manager as the $50 billion state pension fund shifts money away from hedge funds of funds directly into a select number of hedge funds.

"We have engaged Arden and they are in the process of transitioning the money," said Stanley Mavromates, chief investment officer at the fund.

A spokesman for Arden declined to comment.

Massachusetts, which invests roughly 10 percent of its assets in hedge funds, agreed last year to stop relying on so-called funds of funds that help select hedge fund managers in order to save on fees.

Last month the pension fund invited managers to submit proposals to help move the money, a process that could take months. About a dozen managers applied for the mandate from the state's Boston-based Pension Reserves Investment Management Board, known as "PRIM".

Arden, which oversees $6.5 billion, has long worked for Massachusetts, acting as one of its funds of funds and overseeing about $560 million for the state. Arden also recently won a mandate to invest money for New Jersey.

It is losing one mandate for Massachusetts but gaining another.

Arden and the state's other funds of funds managers -- K2 Advisors, which oversees $821 million for the state, Grosvenor Capital Management, which oversees $728 million, and RockCreek Group, which invests $742 million for the state -- will be terminated and will have to return the money they oversee.

Only Pacific Alternative Asset Management Co, one of the state's original funds of funds managers, will continue to work for the state, overseeing about $750 million.

Arden will then act as the transition manager to help move about $2.8 billion and cut the state's allocation to funds of funds from $3.5 billion to $750 million.

Mavromates, the state's chief investment officer, said 90 percent of the money would be moved by January 2013 and that the entire process would be completed by July 2014.

Massachusetts, like many other hedge fund investors, has bristled at the second layer of fees that funds of funds charge. While these managers were useful when state pension funds first ventured into hedge fund investing, they have fallen on hard times in the wake of the financial crisis as institutional investors are trying to save money.

Massachusetts' state treasurer, Steven Grossman, has said the state prefers to have a direct relationship with hedge funds. The state already selected a handful of the world's most prominent funds, including Pershing Square Capital Management, Viking Global Investors, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and Elliott Management, to be managers.

(Reporting By Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Dan Grebler)