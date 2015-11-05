NEW YORK Nov 5 MatlinPatterson hopes to raise
$300 million from investors to bet on Puerto Rico's economic
recovery, according to marketing materials seen by Reuters.
The New York-based private investment firm, which
specializes in debt, is already among a group of hedge funds and
other investors seeking to make money on Puerto Rico, a U.S.
commonwealth in the Caribbean facing severe financial problems.
The mandate for the fund, according to the materials, is to
"capitalize on the dislocation of securities prices across
Puerto Rico's $72 billion of outstanding debt issuance."
The Puerto Rico Recovery Fund, led by MatlinPatterson
partner Michael Lipsky, will target annual returns of 20 percent
to 25 percent by investing in a variety of bonds from the
island, according to the materials. The document states that the
firm's Puerto Rico investments produced a 6.15 percent return
last year from June to December and is up another 2.19 percent
in 2015 through August.
Hedge funds have piled into Puerto Rico's debt, looking for
opportunities as the island approached financial crisis. Puerto
Rico defaulted on part of its obligations in August and has been
trying to bring creditors to the table to agree to reductions on
their debt. Funds could make large profits or losses depending
on the price they bought into the debt and the ultimate level at
which deals are struck.
A group of bondholders on Thursday finalized a deal with
Puerto Rico's indebted utility PREPA to take a principal
reduction of 15 percent. However, negotiations with a different
set of creditors to reach a deal on Puerto Rico's Government
Development Bank debt did not result in a deal.
Candlewood Investment Group also established a dedicated
Puerto Rico debt fund last year. [ID idUSL2N0RX19020141002]
An external spokesman for MatlinPatterson did not
immediately respond to a request for comment. The news was first
reported by hedge fund news provider HFMWeek earlier Thursday.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne, additional reporting by
Megan Davies in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)