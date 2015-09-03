BOSTON, Sept 3 Lee Ainslie's hedge fund Maverick
Capital lost 1.2 percent last month, performing far better than
the broader stock market and still boasting a double-digit gain
for the year, an investor source said on Thursday.
The $9 billion fund, which mainly picks stocks, has returned
20.5 percent since January. The Standard & Poor's 500 index was
roiled by fears about slowing growth in China last month and
ended the month off 6 percent, leaving it down nearly 5 percent
for the year.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)