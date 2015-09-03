(Adds details on funds, quote, other performance)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, Sept 3 The average hedge fund manager is
losing money this year, but at least two of them - both proteges
of legendary investor Julian Robertson - are posting gains of
more than 20 percent.
Lee Ainslie's $9 billion hedge fund Maverick Capital lost
1.2 percent last month in the midst of a market rout, but its
returns for the year are 20.5 percent, an investor source said
on Thursday.
Nehal Chopra's $2 billion hedge fund Tiger Ratan, meanwhile,
lost 6.6 percent last month, but remains up 21.6 percent year to
date, an investor said.
Maverick and Tiger Ratan both specialize in stock picking
and are among a handful of managers backed by billionaire
investor Julian Robertson, whose Tiger Management once ranked
among the world's biggest and most successful.
Ainslie, who has been in business for two decades, used to
work for Robertson, and Chopra launched her firm 6 years ago
with seed money from Robertson.
Robertson has backed other firms including Tiger Global and
Viking Global Investors, whose founders once worked for
him.
The average hedge fund lost about 2.2 percent last month and
is down 1.5 percent for the year, data from Hedge Fund Research
show. The Standard & Poor's 500, by comparison, lost 6 percent
in August, driven by fears of slower growth in China, leaving it
off roughly 5 percent for the year to date.
Some big name hedge funds, including William Ackman's
Pershing Square, have reported sizeable losses for August that
have put them into the red for the year.
A few other smaller firms, however, are among those
retaining year-to-date double-digit gains, their investors said.
Jason Karp's Tourbillion Capital Partners lost 1.5 percent
last month but is still up 18.4 percent for the year. Brahman
Capital was off 1.9 percent last month, but is up 18.10 percent
for the year, the investors said.
Ken Griffin's $26 billion Citadel also had a strong month
with its Kensington and Wellington funds ending up nearly 1
percent to extend year to date gains to 13.10 percent, a person
familiar with the numbers said.
Meanwhile, Cooper Creek Partners gained 2.70 percent in
August and is now up 8.50 percent while Newbrook Capital
Partners lost 1.4 percent in August and is up 8.3 percent.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Richard Valdmanis
and Andrew Hay)