BOSTON Aug 19 After four months of losses, hedge fund manager Deepak Narula's flagship fund posted its biggest gain of the year last month.

Narula's Metacapital Mortgage Opportunities Fund, which boasted double digit gains in the last three years but fell on tough market conditions this year, climbed 1.58 percent in July, according to a monthly fund summary reviewed by Reuters.

In the first half, Narula, a former Lehman Brothers mortgage trader, lost 8.24 percent amid fears the Federal Reserve would slow the pace of its monthly bond purchases as economic growth picked up. The fund lost money in March, April, May, and June.

To be better positioned in the second half, Narula said that he had cut the fund's exposure to mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by government sponsored enterprises by about 75 percent.

The fund is now off 6.79 percent for the year, dramatically underperforming the average 5 percent gain for hedge funds in the first seven months of the year.

Thanks to Narula's outsized gains over the last years however -- he was up 41.25 percent last year after having gained 23.61 percent in 2011 and 52.61 percent in 2010 -- the fund has been very popular with investors and quickly passed the critical $1 billion in assets mark. In 2009, his first full year in operation, Narula gained 125.38 percent. (Reporting By Svea Herbst-Bayliss)