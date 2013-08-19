BOSTON Aug 19 After four months of losses,
hedge fund manager Deepak Narula's flagship fund posted its
biggest gain of the year last month.
Narula's Metacapital Mortgage Opportunities Fund, which
boasted double digit gains in the last three years but fell on
tough market conditions this year, climbed 1.58 percent in July,
according to a monthly fund summary reviewed by Reuters.
In the first half, Narula, a former Lehman Brothers mortgage
trader, lost 8.24 percent amid fears the Federal Reserve would
slow the pace of its monthly bond purchases as economic growth
picked up. The fund lost money in March, April, May, and June.
To be better positioned in the second half, Narula said that
he had cut the fund's exposure to mortgage-backed securities
guaranteed by government sponsored enterprises by about 75
percent.
The fund is now off 6.79 percent for the year, dramatically
underperforming the average 5 percent gain for hedge funds in
the first seven months of the year.
Thanks to Narula's outsized gains over the last years
however -- he was up 41.25 percent last year after having gained
23.61 percent in 2011 and 52.61 percent in 2010 -- the fund has
been very popular with investors and quickly passed the critical
$1 billion in assets mark. In 2009, his first full year in
operation, Narula gained 125.38 percent.
