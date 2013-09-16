By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
NEW YORK, Sept 16 Morgan Creek Capital
Management, which invests with hundreds of hedge funds, is now
giving retail clients access to these normally exclusive
portfolios through a mutual fund.
Morgan Creek, based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, is the
latest investment firm to jump into the so-called hedged mutual
fund business, with a portfolio called the Morgan Creek Tactical
Allocation fund, the firm said on Monday.
Two months ago Blackstone Group, one of the world's biggest
hedge fund investors, rolled out a similar portfolio and teamed
up with Fidelity Investments, which will be offering it to some
of its clients.
The new fund will be run by Mark Yusko, who previously
headed the University of North Carolina's endowment, and founded
Morgan Creek in 2004. The firm has $6.5 billion in assets.
The new offering comes after Yusko stepped down as chief
investment officer of the $3.5 billion joint-venture Endowment
Fund in January.
The Endowment Fund was designed to replicate how successful
institutions like Yale University invest and was run by Morgan
Creek Capital and Salient Partners, a Houston-based investment
firm. Yusko said at the time that he stepped down because of
friction over how to run the fund.
The new hedged mutual funds offer investors a taste of big
name hedge funds that normally require minimum investments of $1
million or more and can lock up the money for years.
But some industry analysts have been critical of the new
class of funds, saying that the industry's top hedge fund
managers will have little reason to agree to sign up, leaving
the retail investors with little known managers instead of top
names.
"There are problems with most of them," Morningstar analyst
Nadia Papagiannis wrote about the new portfolios in an Aug. 7
research note.