* Mortgage hedge funds top performer in 2012
* Managers lower expectations for 2013
* Private-label mortgage debt still best bet
* Some managers target mortgage interest-only debt
By Katya Wachtel
NEW YORK, March 7 For hedge funds that
specialize in mortgage bond investing last year was almost too
easy when it came to making money. But this year, mortgage debt
traders are cautioning investors to temper their expectations.
Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual told investors
it was closing its top performing distressed mortgage hedge fund
to new investors in January because of diminished opportunities
in the market.
The $261 million fund, which invests primarily in bonds
backed by distressed, private-label, residential mortgages, was
one of the best performing hedge funds in 2012, rising 46
percent. But in a recent letter, BTG told investors "not to
expect a repeat of 2012's performance."
Private-label mortgages are not guaranteed by
government-sponsored entities such as Fannie Mae or
Freddie Mac.
For many mortgage hedge funds it will be hard to beat 2012,
when the average fund in the group was up 20 percent. By
comparison, the average return last year for all hedge funds in
the $2 trillion industry was 6.2 percent.
Investors in mortgage funds said they were expecting average
returns to fall in the lower double-digits range this year. In a
bid for performance some managers are looking beyond plain
vanilla mortgage securities into more idiosyncratic fixed income
trades, which carry more risk and therefore potentially better
payoffs.
If the housing markets takes a turn for the worse, these
securities could start to fall sharply as the underlying
mortgages weaken.
Mortgage funds benefited mightily from last year's search
for yield as the Federal Reserve's efforts to keep interest
rates low pushed up the prices for mortgage securities. Bonds
backed by subprime mortgages performed especially well, as those
beaten down securities rose in value as a recovery in U.S.
housing prices began to take hold.
The trade was so lucrative that even hedge funds that don't
specialize solely in mortgage trading like Dan Loeb's Third
Point and John Burbank's Passport Capital made money on it.
Colin Teichholtz, a senior portfolio manager at roughly $13
billion Pine River Capital Management, who focuses on the
mortgage and fixed income markets, said last year an investor
who bought the average mortgage bond made money "because
everything went up."
He said that will not be the case this year and investors
will need to be much more selective because mortgage bond prices
have risen so fast and trades are less obvious.
Pine River's Liquid Mortgage Fund gained about 29 percent
last year.
There already are signs the gap between mortgage funds and
other hedge funds is narrowing. In the first two months of the
year, mortgage-focused funds gained 3.36 percent compared to a
2.6 percent for the broader hedge fund universe.
Yields on non-agency mortgage debt have come down since last
summer when the Fed announced it would begin buying $45 billion
in government guaranteed mortgage debt a month. Then, private
label mortgage bonds sported yields between 5.0 percent and 6.5
percent. Yields fall when the price of a bond rises, which has
been happening in recent months.
Still, when compared to 10-year U.S. Treasuries, which are
yielding 1.99 percent, private label mortgage bonds not backed
by a government guarantee look enticing today. Those securities
are yielding anywhere from 3.6 percent to 4.75 percent,
according to a February report from Markit.
Vincent Fiorillo, a portfolio manager and senior trader in
DoubleLine Capital's mortgage group, said this is "not the best
year to start learning" how to trade mortgage debt.
He said the shrinking supply of private label mortgage
bonds, securities cobbled together from mortgages that are not
guaranteed by government-backed housing finance companies, has
helped to push prices higher.
The dollar volume of private-label mortgage debt, also
called non-agency mortgage bonds, peaked at $2.2 trillion in
July 2007, according to data compiled by CoreLogic and
DoubleLine.
Issuance of private-label mortgage bonds came to a halt in
2008 with the collapse of the U.S. housing market. Now they
represent only 2 percent of new issuance.
Today, the market has shrunk to $909 million in outstanding
debt due to a combination of prepayments on mortgages as
consumers pay off debt and liquidations of defaulted loans
through foreclosure and short sales.
Now, more than four years since the peak of the financial
crisis, analysts see several signs of a rebirth in the
non-agency securitization market, including news that several
banks are looking at putting together mortgage-backed securities
deals.
WHERE TO FIND YIELD?
The slimmer pickings in the market are pushing mortgage
traders at Pine River and other hedge funds to target other
securities to boost returns, such as mortgage interest-only
securities (IOs). These securities are cobbled together from the
interest payments on mortgage bonds and tend to perform best
when refinancings of the underlying home loans is at a minimum,
something that normally happens when mortgage rates rise.
Deepak Narula, whose mortgage-focused hedge fund Metacapital
Management recorded gains of 41.25 percent last year, is also
eyeing certain mortgage IOs in 2013, according to a recent
investor letter.
Traders view mortgage IOs as way to prepare for the end or a
slowdown in the Fed's bond-buying stimulus policy.
Different IO pools offer vastly different return profiles
depending on several factors, including how sensitive they are
to prepayments and interest rate fluctuations, said mortgage
specialists. Traders and fixed income analysts said betting on
these securities is not for amateurs because returns can be
impacted mightily if rates declines and mortgage refinancings
rise.
"Agency IOs are generating a lot of hedge fund interest.
They will do very well if interest rates increase and hence
prepayments slow," Laurie Goodman, a senior Managing Director at
Amherst Securities said in an emailed comment. "The tone in the
market is decidedly more bearish."
Mortgage traders are also pivoting to bonds backed by
commercial real estate loans, which they say offers favorable
returns for a cheaper price than much of the private-label
residential mortgage debt.
But as with residential bonds, investors in commercial
mortgage debt need to be highly selective, according to
researchers at Amherst Securities.