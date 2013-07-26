By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
| BOSTON, July 26
BOSTON, July 26 Deepak Narula's main hedge fund,
of one last year's best performers, fell 10.4 percent in the
second quarter, its deepest quarterly loss ever, pummeled by
fears that interest rates would rise, Narula said in a letter to
investors.
The Metacapital Mortgage Opportunities Master Fund fell 2.85
percent in June following declines of 7.26 percent in May and
0.52 percent in April, the fund manager wrote in the letter,
dated July 25 and seen by Reuters.
The nearly five-year-old fund, which soared 41 percent in
2012, placing fifth on Barron's list of top 100 hedge funds,
recorded a drop of 8.24 percent for the first half.
The losses shrunk the fund's capital to $1.29 billion at the
end of the second quarter from $1.49 billion at the beginning,
according to the letter.
Narula's investors were braced for bad news because
year-to-date losses at mid-June stood at 5.6 percent, according
to one investor.
Narula, a former Lehman Brothers mortgage trader, could not
be reached for comment.
Hedge funds rarely make their performance results and
strategies public.
This year the average hedge fund has gained roughly 5
percent, according to industry researchers. Returns at
high-yield and fixed income-oriented funds have been lower - 1
percent to 2.5 percent.
Metacapital, like other hedge funds that are exposed to
interest rate-sensitive instruments, suffered in May and June as
markets reacted to fears that the Federal Reserve would cut back
its economic stimulus.
In May and June, bets designed to take advantage of
longer-term trends in prepayments, mortgage credit, regulatory
changes and investor segmentation fared especially poorly,
Narula said in the letter.
"Regarding the agency basis trades, we miscalculated the
market's response to the possible timing of the Fed's tapering
of (bond) purchases," he wrote.
"We weren't terribly surprised by the Fed's statements but
the market response was much more violent than we had
anticipated, with spreads widening by approximately 25 basis
points over the quarter."
To be better positioned for the future, Narula said he had
cut the fund's exposure to mortgage-backed securities guaranteed
by government-sponsored enterprises by about 75 percent.
At the same time, he said his firm plans to hold onto Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac debt because "these securities offer
potential upside that is significant," even though they hurt the
portfolio during the second quarter.
To take advantage of rising interest rates, Narula launched
a new portfolio in May, the Rising Rates Fund, with $19 million
in capital. That fund is up nearly 7 percent in the first two
months of trading.