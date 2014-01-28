Jan 28 Deepak Narula, one of the hedge fund industry's best known mortgage bond traders, told clients his flagship Mortgage Opportunities Fund ended the year up 0.53 percent, recovering from double-digit losses in the second quarter.

"After a dismal second quarter the fund was up nearly 10 percent in the second half of 2013 to finish the year in the black at +0.53 percent," he told clients in a letter dated Jan. 24 and seen by Reuters. The fund managed $1.23 billion in assets.

The firm's Rising Rates Fund, launched in May, performed much better as interest rates increased and refinancing activity slowed. It ended the year with a 20.11 percent gain. Its assets nearly doubled to $322 million on Jan. 1, 2014 from $169 million on Oct. 1, 2013.