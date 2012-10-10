* Octavian plans to return bulk of money next year
* Says it does not plan sell assets in a fire sale
* Fund was off 11 percent through August
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, Oct 10 Octavian Advisors, a roughly $1
billion hedge fund firm specializing in distressed investments,
said it was shutting down, becoming the latest casualty of tough
market conditions as it suffered double-digit losses.
The New York-based firm, run by Richard Hurowitz, told
investors by letter that it will start sending money back before
the end of this year and return the bulk of cash next year.
"While we have significantly outperformed the international
equity markets we focus on over a multi-year period, we have not
generated attractive absolute returns in an exceptionally
difficult environment," Hurowitz wrote in a the letter, which
was seen by Reuters. "The last eighteen months have been
particularly difficult," he said. This year, alone, the fund
lost 11 percent through August, a person familiar with returns
but not authorized to discuss them publicly said.
The firm said it will not conduct any sort of fire sale to
exit positions and asked investors to stay mum about the firm's
decision to liquidate in order to "monetize the Fund's
investments as smoothly and efficiently as possible."
Octavian, which has been in business for six years and
generated some buzz when it began taking on management at
publicly traded companies in the last year, now becomes the
latest fund to shut its doors.
More funds have closed down in the first half of 2012 than
during the same time a year ago, Hedge Fund Research reported,
noting that 192 funds liquidated during the second quarter
alone. The average hedge fund returned 5 percent through
September, research firm Hennessee Group reported.
Hurowitz, like many hedge fund managers, said he has
struggled with international economic crises that have often
overshadowed his investment decisions.
"We are deeply frustrated by a market that is driven almost
entirely by macroeconomic and political decision-making in the
short and intermediate term, where idiosyncratic investments and
analysis are overwhelmed by the broader backdrop, and where
'events' have become more and more difficult to effectuate and
analyze," he wrote in the letter. He did not return a call
seeking comment.
Octavian opened a London office last year and its top fund
managers, including Hurowitz, spent many hours jetting across
the Atlantic to Europe where the Greek debt crisis and fears
about the euro's future loom large.
"We believe the world is currently presenting fantastic
investment opportunities, but it is difficult to take advantage
of them in a hedge fund structure with monthly mark-to-market
benchmarking and quarterly liquidity," Hurowitz wrote.
The firm, which received seed capital from Reservoir Capital
when it launched, late last year took on the boards of Canadian
water heater rental and submetering company EnerCare Inc.
and German medical and electronics manufacturer Balda
AG
At the end of the second quarter, Octavian listed Novagold
Resources and Newmont Mining Corp. as its
biggest positions, both of which are down significantly this
year.
Hurowitz, who has a degree from Columbia University's law
school, previously worked at Halcyon Asset Management, where
Halcyon Partners Offshore fund was up 9.5 percent in the first
nine months of the year.