Britain's FTSE sees M&A, commodities-related boost
* Aberdeen fund manager sinks on further outflows (Recasts, adds detail, updates prices at close)
LONDON, June 24 British hedge fund manager Crispin Odey said on Friday he could make gains in his flagship fund of around 15 percent from recent lows after a British vote to leave the European Union caused widespread market ructions.
Odey, who manages around $10.2 billion, said he had been around 70 percent invested in gold heading into the vote and was 100 percent net short on an adjusted basis across his portfolio.
A gain of 15 percent would recover just over half the year-to-June 3 loss flagged in performance data seen by Reuters.
"I'm feeling a lot happier. We should be up, from the low, around 15 percent," he told Reuters. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)
* Aberdeen fund manager sinks on further outflows (Recasts, adds detail, updates prices at close)
LONDON, Feb 2 Citigroup said investment banks will remain the main players in hedging energy products even though oil majors are carving out a role in the sector as some banks cut their exposure.
* Boerse chairman says allegations 'groundless' (Adds detail, background)