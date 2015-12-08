Dec 8 Oil bull Andy Hall's Astenbeck Capital Management lost almost 10 percent in November as the hedge fund heads toward its worst year ever amid a global crude glut, data showed on Tuesday.

With just one month to the close of 2015, Southport, Connecticut-based Astenbeck was down 26.3 percent on the year, according to monthly data sent by the fund to its investors and seen by Reuters showed.

Astenbeck has been trading since 2008 and its sharpest annual decline before this was 8 percent, in 2013. (Reporting By Barani Krishnan; Editing by Alan Crosby)