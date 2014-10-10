(Adds year-to-date return for Astenbeck fund and Hall's
comments on long-dated WTI, paragraphs 4, 15-16)
By Barani Krishnan
Oct 10 Renowned oil trader Andy Hall said his $3
billion commodities hedge fund lost less than 1 percent in
September, despite a tumble in global crude markets, which he
said will continue to struggle from huge supplies, a letter he
wrote to his investors showed.
It was a surprising outlook from a hedge fund manager who
was once one of the most outspoken bulls in oil, suggesting he
had turned short, or bearish, on the market, at least in the
near-term.
Hall's Westport, Connecticut-based Astenbeck Capital
Management, which manages approximately $3.2 billion, returned a
negative 0.7 percent last month, according to the letter seen by
Reuters on Friday.
It was the second month in a row that he had escaped a
punishing rout in oil, after posting a gain of nearly 1 percent
in August. Year-to-date, Astenbeck is up 12 percent.
Benchmark Brent oil tumbled more than 8 percent in September
and almost 3 percent in August. Since June, Brent's front-month
contract had dropped around $25, falling below $90 a
barrel on Friday to a near four-year low.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost more
than 5 percent last month and more than 2 percent the previous
month, hitting a July 2012 low of $83.59 a barrel on Friday.
The 63-year-old Hall, who has spent half his life taking
steel-nerved bets on oil prices, is known for a $100 million
payday while still a trader at Citigroup Inc.
He had almost always been an oil bull, often bristling at
the suggestion the world could be awash in cheap oil one day
from the fracking technology that draws crude from shale rocks.
"The outlook for nearby oil prices in the short term is not
particularly encouraging, notwithstanding continued
geo-political tensions," Hall said in Astenbeck's September
letter, dated Oct. 1.
"Even if the global economy is assumed to achieve trend
growth in 2015, oil demand growth will struggle to keep pace
with expected growth in supply."
Hall said even if oil demand grew next year, it was likely
to be outstripped by supply growth from countries outside of the
Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.
"So barring big cuts by OPEC - which seems unlikely -
inventories are likely to continue building in 2015. This will
continue to pressure nearby prices," he wrote.
No. 1 oil producer Saudi Arabia said on Friday it had
boosted its output instead by 100,000 barrels per day in
September, raising doubts that it would be prepared to take
unilateral action to cut in the near future.
Hall, however, said that lower prices "over time ... should
stimulate demand for oil both directly and indirectly by
boosting global GDP growth".
In fact, some long-dated oil contracts were already close to
levels that made them "attractive" for Astenbenck to add
positions it had dropped earlier, he said.
"The upside to owning WTI at below $85 for delivery three or
more years in the future is almost certainly a multiple of the
downside," he wrote.
(Editing by Bernard Orr)