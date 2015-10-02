Oct 2 Hedge fund manager Andy Hall, one of the
most avowed oil bulls, had losses of about 7 percent in
September, bringing the year-to-date decline to more than 20
percent, industry sources said on Friday.
The September loss means the oil-focused fund managed by
Hall's Astenbeck Capital Management in Southport, Connecticut
has been down in six months out of this year's nine, based on
earlier data circulated by the firm to investors in August and
seen by Reuters. The firm had nearly $3 billion under management
at the end of August.
In September, global oil benchmark Brent was down
about 11 percent, and is down about 16 percent on the year. U.S.
crude was down 8 percent, and on the year is about 15
percent lower.
Astenbeck's returns appeared to lag the broader energy funds
industry.
The average energy-focused commodity hedge fund tracked by
Chicago-based Hedge Fund Research was up 3.7 percent through
August, the latest HFR data showed. That data suggests that many
such funds had short positions and bearish strategies on oil.
A spokesperson for Astenbeck declined comment.
Oil prices fell in September on weak Chinese economic data,
more declines than rises in Wall Street share prices and Goldman
Sachs' "lower for even longer" oil price forecasts. Oil bulls
based their hopes on indications of falling U.S. crude output as
the oil rigs in the country steadily slipped.
Astenbeck's assets under management stood at $2.8 billion at
the end of August. Barring other adjustments, a 7 percent
decline should reduce that to around $2.6 billion.
Hall, a 64-year old former Citigroup star trader, has spent
half of his life taking steel-nerved bets on oil.
