By Simon Jessop and Barani Krishnan
LONDON/NEW YORK, Dec 22 To make money from the
sharp fall in oil prices this year, it helped if you weren't
human.
While a handful of big name traders have profited from some
of oil's 35 percent plunge, it has been computer-based or
"systematic" funds which have captured much of the spoils.
These black box funds use programmes to follow various asset
classes and look to latch on to market trends. So after crude
lost 46 percent in 2014, they were already betting strongly at
the start of this year that the trend would continue, largely
through oil futures and other energy derivatives markets.
Apart from a modest recovery early this year, crude prices
have mostly been a one-way bet and now languish 66 percent below
their levels around $115 a barrel 18 months ago.
"The main beneficiaries have been the systematic, or
trend-following guys," said Anthony Lawler, head of portfolio
management at investor GAM. "The stronger the trend, the bigger
the position ... Since the middle of 2014, oil's been trending
lower, so that's quite a long trend. As a result, they have
meaningful exposure in energy."
By the laws of economics, the oil market will turn back up
at some point and trend-following funds may struggle then. But
in the meantime, some are producing impressive returns. Millburn
Commodity Program, for instance, was up 25.3 percent in the year
to Dec. 15, performance data seen by Reuters showed.
"Discretionary" funds - those where a living person pushes
the trading button - can come into their own when the market
turns.
But Lawler said they typically cut their negative bets when
crude fell below $40 a barrel this month, believing the market
had hit its floor. Instead it kept falling to around $36 on
Tuesday, showing how hard it is for flesh-and-blood traders to
get their timing right in a rumour-fuelled market.
The fall has hit funds of all stripes holding energy stocks
and debt, and buoyed those which invest in firms that are large
consumers of energy and have therefore benefited through lower
costs. Energy-focused discretionary funds have been the purest
play on the move, and their performances vary considerably.
Taylor Woods Capital, for example, rode the oil market down
for a third straight year of double-digit percentage gains and
its best since 2013. However, oil trader Andy Hall's Astenbeck
Capital Management stands to lose hundreds of millions of
dollars from his so far failed bet on a crude price recovery.
On average, energy-focused hedge funds have risen 3.6
percent in the year to November, trumping their commodity peers
which have fallen 2.4 percent, HFR data showed. The average fund
of any strategy, meanwhile, is up 0.3 percent.
WINNERS, LOSERS
Taylor Woods, run by former Credit Suisse traders Beau
Taylor and Trevor Woods, posted a 20 percent gain in the year to
mid-December. The Greenwich, Connecticut-based hedge fund
started the year with about $1 billion in assets and could make
$200 million in profit if it maintains its performance to the
end of the year, people familiar with its funding and returns
said.
Investors stuck by the fund even when crude prices
unexpectedly jumped 25 percent in April during the short-lived
rally. "They had low volatility in some of the most challenging
times," an industry source said, noting withdrawals that month
had been a relatively modest 5 percent of the total sum
invested. "That sort of risk management was rare this year."
Taylor Woods declined comment when contacted by Reuters.
Just behind lies the $615 million London-based Andurand
Capital, run by former Vitol oil trader Pierre Andurand, which
is up 8 percent in the year to Dec. 11.
Andurand - who achieved a return of 210 percent in 2008
after correctly calling an oil price jump and subsequent
collapse - told investors recently that crude may fall below $25
in the first quarter of next year, and he was using options to
benefit from the move.
Andy Hall has been one of the most successful fund managers
of the last decade but this year Astenbeck is among the worst
performers. The fund, based in Southport, Connecticut, lost 26
percent in the year to November as he stuck to his conviction
that oil prices would recover.
This year's decline is the largest ever for Astenbeck, which
manages more than $2 billion and was launched by Hall in 2008.
Its biggest annual drop before this was 8 percent in 2013.
Hall did not respond to requests for comment. But in a
letter to investors earlier this month he refused to back down
from his conviction.
"There is certainly still a chance of lower prices in the
next month or so, but weighing that possibility against the
virtual inevitability of higher prices down the road leads to a
simple conclusion: now is not the time to exit the market".
Other laggards include New York-based BBL Commodities, down
more than 10 percent in the year to November after beginning the
year with more than $550 million, market sources said.
Run by ex-Goldman Sachs trader Jonathan Goldberg, it was one
of the best performing energy funds in 2014, gaining 51 percent.
Goldberg declined comment.
London-based Merchant Commodity Fund has also failed to
maintain its strong 2014 performance. It lost 8 percent up to
November, after a near 60 percent gain in 2014.
Assets at Merchant declined from nearly $290 million in
January to around $210 million, a note circulated by the fund to
investors and seen by Reuters showed.
