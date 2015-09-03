NEW YORK, Sept 3 Leon Cooperman and Steven
Einhorn's Omega Advisors remains bullish on U.S. stocks and
blames much of August's market turmoil on so-called risk parity
funds and momentum investors known as CTAs, according to a
letter the fund sent to investors.
Omega closed August down 6 percent, joining a slew of other
high profile hedge funds that posted losses during the month.
In the letter, seen by Reuters on Thursday, Cooperman and
Einhorn said they remained happy with the fund's current
holdings and do not expect slower growth in China to
significantly dent the global economy.
