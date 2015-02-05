UPDATE 2-Co-op in talks with multiple bidders but break-up seen inevitable- sources
* Bidders keen to pick assets rather than full takeover - sources
LONDON Feb 5 Hong Kong-based hedge fund firm Ortus Capital Management, which manages about $1 billion, is preparing to launch a new fund in mid-March to bet on 28 global currencies, it said in a letter to investors seen by Reuters.
The Ko-Zhou Fundamental FX Fund will identify "currency cycles driven by fundamental forces" and bet on the currencies of the top-10 major countries as well as those in Asia and Latin America, the firm told investors.
Ortus did not immediately respond to an email and calls by Reuters. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)
* Bidders keen to pick assets rather than full takeover - sources
PARIS, March 24 Private equity firm Cinven is in talks to buy CHRYSO, a French chemicals group with 2016 sales of 300 million euros ($324 million), from LBO France, the companies said on Friday.