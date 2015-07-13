LONDON, July 13 Investors cut their bets on
hedge funds at the fastest pace for six months in July, data
showed on Tuesday, as the Greek debt crisis, concerns over
Chinese economic growth and U.S. interest rate uncertainty made
for volatile global markets.
The SS&C GlobeOp Capital Movement Index, which
calculates monthly hedge fund subscriptions minus redemptions at
the start of each month, fell 2.7 percent in July, the fastest
rate since a 3.3 percent drop in January.
"In terms of seasonality, July is typically a month that
sees net outflows," said Bill Stone, chairman and chief
executive officer of SS&C Technologies.
"This increase in net outflows most likely reflects concern
over building economic pressures, particularly in Greece and
China."
The index compiled by the fund administrator is based on
data provided by its clients and represents about 10 percent of
assets invested in the hedge fund sector globally.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by David Goodman)