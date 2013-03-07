By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, March 7 Hedge fund billionaire John
Paulson lost more money in February when his gold fund suffered
double-digit losses as the metal and gold mining stocks extended
losses.
Paulson's three-year old Gold Fund, with roughly $800
million in assets, tumbled 18 percent last month and is now down
26 percent this year, two people familiar with the numbers said.
While the gold fund is the smallest within the New
York-based firm's lineup, its heavy losses are grabbing big
headlines at a time Paulson appears far more bullish on the
shiny metal than many other investors.
For months Paulson's has stuck by his biggest single
investment in the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, where he owned 21.8 million
shares at the end of the fourth quarter. But clearly other
investors became jittery in February when a 3.8 percent price
drop was accompanied by an outflow of 70 tonnes, more than 5
percent of the ETF's holdings. This marked the biggest monthly
outflow since 2004.
Analysts said they did not know who was selling but
according to past regulatory filings Northern Trust Corp, JP
Morgan Chase & Co and Bank of America were all large owners.
Paulson grew the firm into an industry giant by taking
contrarian bets like the wager he made against the overheated
housing market in 2007 that netted him roughly $4 billion. He
scored more big gains on his gold investments in 2010.
Despite the sharp decline in gold prices, Paulson is
sticking with his thesis that inflation will pick up at some
point in the future when the metal can be a hedge.
Paulson also owned 28.2 million shares of miner
AngloGoldAshanti Ltd,, 35.9 million shares of Novagold
Resources and 930,502 shares of Randgold Resources
at the end of the last year. Each name has suffered
double-digit losses this year.
Investors have monitored Paulson's moves as a bellwether in
the $2.6 trillion hedge fund industry. But for Paulson and his
investors 2011 and 2012 have been characterized by heavy losses,
due largely to overly confident bets on economic recovery. The
firm's size shrank dramatically from $38 billion in early 2011
to roughly $18 billion now.
As the gold fund makes headlines, returns at Paulson's other
funds were mixed last month. His credit, merger and recovery
oriented portfolios posted small gains while his Advantage funds
suffered fresh losses.
The firm's biggest success this year has been its
merger-arbitrage oriented Paulson Partners Enhanced fund, up 7.7
percent after extending January's strong gains with a 1.1
increase last month.
Paulson Credit Opportunities inched up 1.4 percent last
month and is up 4.4 percent year to date. The Recovery fund is
up 5.3 percent for the year after climbing 1.5 percent in
February.
The Paulson Advantage Fund, which bets on big corporate
events like acquisitions and bankruptcies, dipped 3.5 percent
last month and is off 2.6 percent for the year.