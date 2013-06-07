By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
| BOSTON, June 7
BOSTON, June 7 Hedge fund manager John Paulson
reported strong returns in his largest funds last month as bets
on deals and distressed debt are paying off and boosting several
of his portfolios to double digit gains so far this year.
The billionaire investor, who has been watched closely ever
since he made billions before the financial crisis and lost
billions later, also said he would stop reporting his gold
fund's returns to all clients in an effort to shift the
spotlight away from his smallest fund to his bigger and better
performing portfolios.
In a letter to clients, Paulson & Co reported its credit
funds, the firm's biggest, rose 3.6 percent in May and 16.2
percent for the year, a person familiar with the matter said.
The Paulson Advantage fund, which suffered double digit losses
in 2011 and 2012, gained 2.4 percent in May and 4.4 percent for
the year.
The person did not to be named because the person was not
authorized to discuss the returns publicly.
The best performer was the Paulson Recovery fund, with some
$2 billion in assets, which climbed 4.9 percent last month and
27 percent for the year. Bets on insurance, banking and
defaulted securities fueled gains, Paulson wrote in a letter to
investors.
Investments in insurer Genworth Financial, which has
climbed 44.61 percent this year, and mortgage insurer Radian
, up 107 percent this year, helped boost returns.
The gains are a welcome rebound for Paulson whose normally
media-shy firm has been in the news too much for its own taste
and has seen clients, including pension funds, leave over the
last two years, helping shrink assets from $38 billion in early
2011 to $18 billion now.
Now that the economy is finding fresh traction, with housing
becoming a particular bright spot, Paulson's biggest portfolios
are delivering some of the best returns in the $2.2 trillion
hedge fund industry. The average hedge fund has gained only 4
percent this year while the Standard & Poor's 500 index is up
about 15 percent.
Earlier this week Daniel Loeb said his Third Point Capital's
Offshore Fund gained 3.7 percent in May and 14.7 percent for the
year while David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital rose 2.9 percent
for the month and 8.6 percent for the year. Bill Ackman's
Pershing Square was flat for the month but up roughly 8 percent
for the year.
Paulson also told investors that his credit and merger funds
cleared their so-called high water marks, having climbed out
from under recent years' losses, and are now able to collect
performance fees again.
The Paulson Gold fund tumbled 27 percent in April when the
price of gold dropped 17 percent over a two-week stretch.
Paulson has long said he is sticking with his bet on gold and
gold miners, saying that inflation will eventually rebound and
the yellow the metal will be a good hedge.