BOSTON Oct 7 Hedge fund manager John Paulson, who made billions on the housing market and gold a few years ago, extended this year's gains in September, when his biggest portfolios were all up, leaving them with double-digit gains for the year, a person familiar with the numbers said on Monday.

Paulson & Co's Recovery Fund gained 4.2 percent and is up 37.8 percent for the year, while the Advantage Fund, which had suffered heavy losses in the last year, inched up 0.9 percent in September and is up 11 percent for the year, according to the person, who is not permitted to speak about the private funds publicly.

The average hedge fund is up about 4.5 percent, research firm Hedge Fund Research reported.